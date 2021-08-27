DAWN OF SOLACE Feat. WOLFHEART Mastermind TUOMAS SAUKKONEN Release New Video “White Noise”

On January 24, 2020, more than a decade after its predecessor The Darkness, Finnish death and gothic doom metal icon Tuomas Saukkonen returned with Waves, his sophomore solo-album under the flag of Dawn Of Solace. Praised by fans and critics alike as one of the best albums of the year, the release and the band's resurrection raised high hopes that it won't be another 14 long years until a new full-length is out. Today, the composer, multi-instrumentalist, and producer announced the release of Flames Of Perdition, the third studio album by Dawn Of Solace, out on November 12 via German label Noble Demon. Pre-save the album here.

On Flames Of Perdition, Dawn Of Solace takes listeners on a memorable journey full of electrifying melancholy that evokes profound sadness, a musical trip of incomparable emotion and despair. More news and tunes to follow in the weeks ahead.

Watch the music video for "White Noise", featuring Mikko Heikkilä of Kaunis Kuolematon on vocals, below.

"'White Noise' was the first song that I wrote for 'Flames Of Perdition' and it was like floodgates were opened and rest of the album just followed like a dark stream. 'White Noise' carries and reflects the mood of the entire album and gives a meaning to terms melancholic, sombre and heavy and the lyrical concept of solitude and loneliness has been given a stronger meaning during the past 1.5 years," Tuomas Saukkonen states.

Flames Of Perdition is now available for pre-order digitally, in different vinyl colors, as digipak CD or in various merch bundles on Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

“White Noise”

“Erase”

“Flames Of Perdition”

“Dying Light”

“Event Horizon”

“Black Shores”

“Skyline”

“Serenity”

“Lead Wings” (Bonus Track)

“Dead Air” (Bonus Track)

"White Noise" video: