DAWN OF SOLACE Feat. WOLFHEART Mastermind TUOMAS SAUKKONEN Share Music Video For "White Noise", Release New EP Notes Of Perdition

Dawn Of Solace, the solo project of Wolfheart / Before The Dawn mastermind Tuomas Saukkonen, have released their brand new EP Notes Of Perdition, out today on Noble Demon. Just a few months after the release of their latest album Flames Of Perdition, the new EP from the Finnish masters of melancholy offers four intimate and soulful unplugged versions of songs from their latest full-length and is once again an unforgettable journey through breathtaking atmospheres of incomparable class.

Tuomas Saukkonen comments: "I love making unplugged and minimalistic version of DoS songs and strip the songs to the core where so little is needed to produce so much sadness and emotion."

In support of the new EP and to celebrate the release in style, Dawn Of Solace have released a brand new music video for the track "White Noise".

Notes Of Perdition is out now on Noble Demon and you can get it here.

Tracklisting:

"White Noise"

"Event Horizon"

"Skyline"

"Flames Of Perdition"