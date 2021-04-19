DAYRIDE RITUAL Release We, The Outsiders Album; Title Track Lyric Video Streaming

Florida based hard rock group, Dayride Ritual, announce the release of their new album We, The Outsiders, available today. The album is available on all digital platforms and can purchased here. You can watch the lyric video for the album's title track below.

Dayride Ritual stated about their newest release: "We really feel that 'We, The Ousiders.' is our strongest offering yet, These songs tell stories that people can relate to, delivered with a musical punch in the gut! 'We, The Outsiders.' Get it and play it loud!"

Tracklisting:

"We, The Outsiders"

"Close Your Eyes"

"Crawl"

"Around Again"

"Faith"

"Unbroken"

"Goodbye This Time"

"Speed of Sound"

"Where Do We Go from Here?"

"Off the Rails"

"We, The Outsiders" lyric video:

Formed in 2011 by Dave Thomas and Michael Vaughn, Dayride Ritual is a hard-rock band out of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. They bring strong musicianship, powerful vocals, catchy riffs, meaningful lyrics, and a dynamic live stage show. Through the years, various personnel changes have brought growth to their sound and style, but the nucleus of Thomas/Vaughn has remained intact with the strongest lineup yet.

Lineup:

Michael Vaughn: Lead and Backing Vocals

Dave Thomas: Bass Guitar and Backing Vocals

Jose Antonio Mena: Lead Guitar and Backing Vocals

Corey Gillmer: Drums, Percussion, and Backing Vocals