October 7, 2024, 34 minutes ago

DAYS OF JUPITER Ignite Anticipation With New Single, Lyric Video, "Machine"

Swedish hard rock / metal band Days Of Jupiter are revving up their engines with the release of their latest single and lyric video, "Machine".

While putting the finishing touches on their upcoming, yet-to-be-announced fifth studio album, Days Of Jupiter continues to build momentum with this brand-new track. Following the success of their previous release, "Original Sin", "Machine" further solidifies the band’s reputation for crafting powerful, hard-hitting songs.

"'Machine' is a heavy 'punch in the face' riffing song with great melodies, an uplifting chorus and an epic ending. The feeling of the song is that it pushes forward... like a machine!" clarify Days Of Jupiter.

Stream / purchase "Machine" here. Check out the "Original Sin" video below.

 


