DE MANNEN BROEDERS Release "Alle Roem Is Uitgesloten" Short Film

De Mannen Broeders is the debut collaboration featuring Colin H. van Eeckhout and the Zeeuws Flemish folk icon Tonnie ‘Broeder’ Dieleman. The former is the frontman for Belgian post-metallers Amenra, a band known for their overwhelming heaviness both in sound and emotion. The latter is a Dutch folk singer whose music is inspired by his religious upbringing and the rural culture of his Zeelandic homeland, who has collaborated with Baby Dee and Bonnie Prince Billy.

Today, De Mannen Broeders share the official short film for the album’s opening track & third single, “Alle Roem is Uitgesloten”. The film was directed by Sam Debaecke and shot by Thomas Vercauteren.

“This film was shot over the course of a year, initially made as a stand-alone film named A Blue Blue Dream. During the editing process a collaboration was formed between the filmmakers and De Mannen Broeders which gave the film and its narrative a new direction. Even though it was produced largely separately from the music, loosely based on a dream concerning recent events of militarisation and conflict, the music and film formed a perfect match upon meeting each other. Later, inspired by the sounds and story of 'Alle Roem Is Uitgesloten' additional scenes were shot, and a new film came into being. We would like to thank the crew and everyone who enabled us to realize the film, as this was fully developed by volunteers and patrons.” - Colin H. van Eeckhout & Sam Debaecke

De Mannen Broeders' debut album, Sober Maal, is out October 11 via Relapse Records. Pre-order on LP/CD/Digital here.

Tracklisting:

"Alle Roem Is Uitgesloten"

"Asemruumte"

"Verteere Heel"

"Van Licht Ontdaan"

"Grafschrift"

"Omer III"

"Onze Lieve Vrouwe"

"Ons Nu Voorbij"

"Sober Maal"

"Grafschrift" video:

More De Mannen Broeders info:

When Van Eeckhout & Dieleman met, they felt an instant connection.

“As a creating artist, it’s these encounters that you pray for,” says Colin. “As soon as you meet someone like that, you know you have to do something together.”

Their connection was deepened as they discovered how much they had in common, from their similar dialects and their strong ties to their homeland, to their leanings towards the spiritual and the melancholic. “My work is all about death and sadness,” says Tonnie. “For me, music started with my mother dying; my first album is about her death. That’s a strong connection with Colin, too, as he lost his father.”

The result is the 9-track Sober Maal (which translates to ‘sober meal’ and refers to the practice of eating a simple meal in order to practice gratitude), which is being released under the moniker De Mannen Broeders. It was written and recorded in under five days at the 18th century church Doopsgezinde Kerk in Middelburg in the Netherlands, courtesy of LeGuessWho? Festival.

Sonically, Sober Maal is a haunting, droning, emotionally rich journey that feels rooted in a bygone world while still sounding wholly original, and has a melancholy air yet retains a hopeful feel. Colin and Tonnie’s vocals blend with the choir and a pared-back selection of instruments including a banjo, piano, hurdy gurdy and the powerful central organ – all intermingling with the sounds and echoes of the church

“Religion has a negative connection because it has been a force on people,” Colin says. “Spirituality is something you follow by choice. We like to dive into the ungraspable things in life: it needs to be free to interpret.”

(Photo - Stefaan Temmerman)