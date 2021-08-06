DEAD ATLANTIC Unveil "Falling Into The Grave" Video

Melodic metal outfit Dead Atlantic from Baltimore, Maryland have released their debut full-length album Lost, via Zombie Shark Records.

Lost boasts 11 tracks and was produced by Sean Underwood and Parker Yowell at Fatemaker Recording Co. & Parkolepsy Productions. Dead Atlantic’s music can be described as a creative mixture of thrash metal and modern metalcore with tinges of death metal, groove metal, nu-metal, and hardcore.

Tracklisting:

"Victim"

"Shock Trauma"

"Isolator"

"Lost In The Deadlights"

"Lessons In Betrayal"

"Shapeshifter"

"A Life Re-Animated"

"And The Path Will Lead Home"

"Burial Atlas"

"Falling Into The Grave"

"The Fog That Surrounds Me"

Dead Atlantic has also released an official music video for the track "Falling Into The Grave", directed by Jared Bell and featuring a special cameo appearance from actor Julio Bana Fernandez, from shows such as House Of Cards and Nightmare Next Door, as well as horror films Killer Campout and Wrestle Massacre.

Dead Atlantic is:

Alex Lupin - vocals

Sean Atlantic (Underwood) - guitar / vocals / keys

Mike Stearns - guitar

Greg Cook - bass

Parker Yowell - drums