DEAD BY WEDNESDAY Release Animated Stop Motion Music Video For “Mars In Exile”

New England's premier metal band Dead By Wednesday have released their brand new animated stop motion music video for their single "Mars In Exile." The drummer's 8-year-old son, Orion St. Lawrence, inspired the story & concept, and designed the building brick band characters. Viewers can also see some of the footage he originally shot with real building brick figures projected on the screens during the guitar solo.

The video was directed by Sal DelGreco, who also did all of the voice acting. The animation was done by Paul Stamper. The single is taken from their brand new album Capital Conspiracy, released June 24, 2022 on Mindsnap Music / Salt of the Earth Records. This new album from DBW is a total lesson in authentic musical aggression and was produced by Nicky Bellmore (drummer & producer of Dee Snider, Corpse Grinder, & Jasta). DBW’s album is available in stores as well as anywhere music is streamed or downloaded. Capital Conspiracy also hit # 1 on the nationally renowned NACC Top 30 Loud - Hard Rock Radio Charts.

In addition, DBW announced their debut European Tour starting April 1 and ending April 16, dubbed The Sick As Fuck Euro Tour 2023. Dates and venues to be announced soon.

(Photo - Jeremy Saffer)