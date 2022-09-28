DEAD CROSS Release "Christian Missile Crisis" Single And Music Video; Custom Dead Cross Fender Guitars Auction To Raise Funds For Suicide Prevention & Reproductive Freedom Charities

Dead Cross, the SoCal band featuring Mike Patton, Dave Lombardo, Justin Pearson and Michael Crain, have released a third single from their forthcoming album, II, with today’s release of “Christian Missile Crisis” and its accompanying video (see below).

Justin Pearson explains the themes behind the song: “’Christian Missile Crisis’ takes an obvious jab at organized religion, NRA-holes who clearly compensate for their lack of masculinity by fixating on gun ownership and gun ‘rights,’ and the fact that a large enough amount of Americans have the inability to negotiate peace and prefer oppressing others.”

Accompanying the release of “Christian Missile Crisis,” is the launch of an online auction, in partnership with Fender, to benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (San Diego chapter) and The Satanic Temple’s Religious Reproductive Rights Campaign. The fundraiser, features two custom Fender Player Lead III guitars, one black, and one beige. Both guitars have been modified by The Black Moon Design with clear vehicle wrap grade vinyl decals featuring art from the band’s album.

The band said, collectively: “In light of the recent loss of our ex-bandmate, comrade, brother, and all around amazing person Gabe Serbian, Ipecac Recordings and Three One G will donate all proceeds from the beige guitar to help suicide prevention awareness. All proceeds from the black guitar will go to help fight laws that do not promote the health and safety of individuals in relation to bodily autonomy.”

II, while both a raucous hardcore collection, and at times, a politically-charged opus, has its roots in friendship, with the band rallying together after Crain received a surprise cancer diagnosis.

"Words can’t even begin to describe how much this album means to me. It’s birthed of pain and uncertainty,” explains Crain. “The slow, excruciatingly painful, and nauseating recovery from cancer treatments were the catalyst for every riff and note on this album. However, my will to live and be with my brothers Justin, Dave, Mike, and co-producer Ross Robinson, got me out of bed and running into the studio every day to get it all on tape.”

II will be released on October 28 via Ipecac Recordings, available in several limited-edition physical formats:

· CD digipak

· Counterfeit Gold vinyl

· Indie retail exclusive Glass Coffin vinyl

· Ipecac webstore exclusive Pee Tape vinyl (limited to 500)

· Three One G webstore exclusive Ash Wednesday vinyl (limited to 500)

· Revolver exclusive Upper Crust vinyl (limited to 300)

· Black cassette (limited to 400)

· Gold cassette (limited to 100)

Pre-order here.

II tracklisting:

"Love Without Love"

"Animal Espionage"

"Heart Reformer"

"Strong and Wrong"

"Ants and Dragons"

"Nightclub Canary"

"Christian Missile Crisis"

"Reign of Error"

"Imposter Syndrome"

“Heart Reformer” video:

"Reign Of Error" video:

(Photo - Becky DiGiglio)