DEAD END FINLAND Release New Single "Beyond The Distance"; Lyric Video Available

Finnish melodic metal band Dead End Finland have released a new single entitled "Beyond The Distance" via Inverse Records. It will be included on a new EP due to be released in late 2021.

Guitarist / bassist Santtu Rosén comments: "'Beyond The Distance' is the second single from our upcoming release. It will be released in the spring ravaged by the corona today (April 15th). Where our previous album dealt more objectively with the state of the whole nation and the prevailing world situation, the theme of our new album is clearly more personal. The song to be published tells the story of how one is forced to first touch the bottom to be able to strive towards the surface. A kind of power song, if you will."

Check out Dead End Finland's official Facebook page here.

"Wounded & Bleeding"

Line-up:

Mikko Virtanen - vocals

Santtu Rosén - guitars & bass

Miska Rajasuo - drums

Jarno Hänninen - keys