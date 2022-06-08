DEAD EYED CREEK Feat. SATYRICON And Former TRIPTYKON Musicians Release Debut Single "Set Me Free"; Music Video

Dead Creek, featuring Job Bos (Satyricon) and Norman Lonhard (ex-Triptykon), have released "Set Me Free", the band's debut single, and an accompanying video.

"'Set Me Free' was the second song I ever wrote for this band," says Bos. "It already started coming to life in late 2019 when Norman and I started jamming on that main riff, which felt so incredibly heavy. It's a very catchy song with a great groove, it feels very spacious and almost atmospheric at times but also like a brick to your head. ‘Set Me Free’ is still one of my favorite tracks on this record and I am f***ing proud of how it turned out!”

“One of the thrilling gifts of working with a musical force like Dead Eyed Creek is not only to creatively connect with their music, but also being given the opportunity to collaborate with fellow artists by helping them along the journey to share their message,” explains director Matt Mahurin [Metallica, Alice In Chains, U2]. “Such powerfully beautiful songs. I love the contrast between the heavy, brooding parts and the calmer passages.”

Actress Ruby Modine (“Shameless,” “Happy Death Day” stars in the video.

In the fall of 2019, guitarist and band founder Job Bos (Satyricon, Dark Fortress, The Ruins Of Beverast), approached longtime friend and drummer Norman Lonhard (ex-Triptykon) with the idea of creating music together. “I’ve been working with music for over half of my life. This time I felt the need to go far back to my roots, play the kind of music I grew up with. I never really played guitar but I had all these ideas in my head, so the only way to realize these ideas was to actually pick up a guitar and start. It was such a natural and rewarding process and it turned out pretty damn good!” Job Bos explains.

Dead Eyed Creek’s sound has it all - from heavy riffs and monstrous grooves to tragic and beautiful ballads and everything in between. With their music, they expand upon the greatness of ‘90s rock, but most of all continue the sound from that era that so many have fallen in love with.

Now Dead Eyed Creek are gearing up to release their debut album. The international four piece already recorded eleven songs with German producer Michael Zech at Q7 studios in Munich and crafted something wonderfully iconoclastic. To top it off, the acclaimed American music video director Matt Mahurin, who has worked with bands such as Metallica, U2, Alice In Chains and many more, teamed up with Dead Eyed Creek to help them craft their first music videos.

Lineup:

Job Bos - guitars

Einar Vilberg - vocals

Max Blok - bass

Norman Lonhard - drums

(Photo - Anne Catherine Swallow)