DEAD ICARUS Feat. Former ATREYU Vocalist ALEX VARKATZAS Share “The Vultures Circle” Video

Dead Icarus, the new project of former Atreyu lead vocalist and Gold-selling artist Alex Varkatzas, has shared the video for the new track "The Vultures Circle."

"Hands down, this is the heaviest song I've ever been been involved with," Varkatzas says. "It's an 'F you' to the cancel culture that has infected society. 'Savior, Saint, Sinner, or Thief. Live long enough you'll die one of these.' It doesn't matter what's living inside you; it's just about what people wanna believe."

Dead Icarus previously shared the video for the new single "Sellout." Watch it here. The track is a hyperkinetic slab of fast-paced, face-ripping metal with layered vocals and a pit-clearing breakdown. The song shows off a different side of the artist's musical personality. It hits hard, but it's also infused with a melody that just won't quit.

A staple of Ozzfest in the mid-2000s with two gold albums, Atreyu is one of the defining bands of the New Wave of American Heavy Metal, alongside groups like Avenged Sevenfold and Lamb Of God. Metalcore classics like The Curse and A Death-Grip on Yesterday were powered by Alex's distinctive scream.

The band has officially signed a worldwide deal with MNRK Heavy.

“The Vultures Circle”:

“Sellout”: