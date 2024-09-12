DEAD ICARUS Feat. Former ATREYU Vocalist Announce Debut Album, Share New Single And Video

Dead Icarus, the new band of former Atreyu lead vocalist and Gold-selling artist Alex Varkatzas, as well as Gabe Mangold of Enterprise Earth and Brandon Zackey, are thrilled to announce their debut album Zealot. It will arrive October 31 via MNRK HEAVY. Pre-order it here.

Produced and co-written by Mangold, Zealot is a precise and pummelling execution of airtight technical riffs, miles of solos, blast beat assault and battery, and screamed, growled, and sung vocals.

Today, the band has shared the video for the latest single, "Bearing Burdens And Saving Skin". The song (spin) kicks off with furious hardcore energy and evolves with guttural death growls and monster, chunky breakdowns.

"I couldn't be more excited and proud to shared our first full length album Zealot with the world," Varkatzas says. "To be a 'Zealot' means to be fanatical and uncompromisingly devoted to one's beliefs. A lot of emotion and energy went into its crafting. I worked very hard to step up my vocal performance and really committed to holding nothing back and trying new things in order to match the dynamic nature of the songs."

He continues, "We kick things off with 'Bearing Burdens And Saving Skin,' a fast, chaotic, catchy ripper. Lyrically, the song deals with dishonesty and unrelenting revenge. We match it with a dark and wild video by MyGoodEyeVisuals, which was shot in a cemetery inside a haunted house and serves as a precursor to the subsequent videos we have in the works. Be ready, we are just getting started..."

Dead Icarus leans on the uncanny creative union between vocalist Varkatzas, guitarist and producer Gabe Mangold, and drummer Brandon Zackey. The band truly gets its wings from the undying commitment made by its members. The musicians pursue their artistry with a resolute sense of focus, manifesting in the precise execution of airtight technical riffs, virtuosic solos, blast beat assault and battery, and hard-hitting vocals.

Countless fans worldwide initially got to know Varkatzas as co-founder and original frontman for influential Southern California metalcore stalwarts Atreyu. After two decades earmarked by chart-shaking success, a pair of Gold albums and Gold singles, sold-out shows around the globe, and critical renown, he embarked on his next chapter in 2020. Enter Mangold. Celebrated as guitarist for Enterprise Earth, he and Alex instantly clicked and forged a musical partnership, yielding their 2024-released Ad infernum EP. Inciting critical applause, Revolver promised, "Fans of old-school Atreyu will definitely enjoy."

Dead Icarus will also embark on their first tour this September with Enterprise Earth and Nekrogoblikon. All dates are below. More worldwide touring is planned for 2025 and beyond.

Zealot tracklisting:

"The Unconquerable"

"Bearing Burdens And Saving Skin"

"Zealot"

"1 Million Days"

"Temptations Kiss"

"Fountains Of Death"

"Casting Spells"

"Hell Opens Its Mouth"

"Vade Retro Satana"

"Secrets In The Dark"

"Betrayal Shaped Daggers"

"The Unconquerable" video:

Dates:

September

11 - Midvale, UT - The Pearl On Main ^

12 - Boise, ID - Shrine Social Club ^

13 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon *

14 - Vancouver, BC - Fortune Sound Club *

15 - Kelowna, BC - Revelry Hub*

16 - Calgary, AB - Dickens *

18 - Winnipeg, MB - The Park Theatre *

19 - Saint Paul, MN - Amsterdam Bar and Hall*

20 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre *

21 - Sioux Falls, SD - Bigs Bar *

23 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere's ^

24 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall *

26 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop *

27 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall *

28 - Hartford, CT - The Webster *

29 - Hampton, NH - Wally's Pub *

October

1 - Hampton, NH - Wally’s Pub

2 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Hall ^

^ with Enterprise Earth

* with Nekrogoblikon