DEAD ICARUS Feat. Former ATREYU Vocalist Cover PANTERA's "Yesterday Don't Mean Sh!t"; Audio

Dead Icarus, the new project of former Atreyu lead vocalist and Gold-selling artist Alex Varkatzas, have shared a fourth single in the form of "Ad Infernum". Watch the video, directed by Monte Legaspi, below.

"Everyone loves the romanticized cliche of 'dying for what they believe in," says Varkatzas. "But death is the end of all things. Sometimes living with the consequences of one's actions can be more severe than death itself. Sometimes, simply persevering, in the face of constant adversity, is the victory. 'Ad Infernum' asks, 'Are you ready to live through what you believe in?'"

Today, Dead Icarus are also digitally releasing the Ad Infernum EP. Get it here. It includes the four previously issued tracks and a killer Pantera cover (listen below).

Tracklisting:

"Sellout"

"The Vultures Circle"

"So I Set Myself On Fire"

"Ad Infernum"

"Yesterday Don't Mean Shit" (Pantera cover)

Dead Icarus is Alex Varkatzas, founding vocalist of metalcore giants Atreyu, who have sold over 1 million records across two decades of his tenure. An uncompromising, brutal, impassioned, confessional assault, Alex's new musical vehicle Dead Icarus introduces itself to the world with the Ad Infernum EP via MNRK Heavy. Produced and co-written by Gabe Manfold of Enterprise Earth, Ad Infernum sounds both fresh and familiar for the legions of metalheads who revere the unapologetic aggression of Pantera or the dynamic metalcore of Killswitch Engage.