DEAD SHAPE FIGURE To Release "Shadowcast" Single In September

Dead Shape Figure are getting ready for the release of their first full length album since 2018’s successful Cacoëthes. Fresh off signing with Rolling Records, the 5-piece melodic death metal band will release an imposing opening single, "Shadowcast", on September 2.

Extreme is the word to describe the style of Dead Shape Figure. Lead vocalist Galtzi conjures up images of the inevitable rise of false idols in the nihilistic shadows cast by looming skyscrapers. The musical backdrop is intense, technical and melodic. Drummer Ville Sahakangas, bassist Neibu, lead guitarist Juhani Flinck and rhythm guitarist Seppo Nummela play together seamlessly, maintaining a tight yet effortless feel.

The catchy, melodic chorus of "Shadowcast" describes the fundamental hopelessness of the state of the believers and optimists in our time. The song ends on a lighter note, with a synthesizer melody that lifts the listener’s spirits, perhaps due to simple acceptance of the impending fate. One is left with the feeling of standing face to face with a grand work of heavy metal.

Also on a lighter note, one of the composers, Juhani Flinck, notes that the chorus melody was originally created on a Hello Kitty piano. This is a must listen to any metal fan.

Dead Shape Figure is a heavy metal band from Helsinki, Finland. The group entered the worldwide metal scene with their incredibly strong debut album, The Grand Karoshi, released in 2008 via Season Of Mist.

Dead Shape Figure continued to pursue their own path, developing their unique, technical yet catchy take on death metal. Fast forward ten years to 2018, the band scored big on the single, "The Last Of The Bearing Beats", from the album Cacoëthes. After releasing two EPs independently (Quatuor Post Nihil, 2020, and Refinement Of Hatred, 2021), DSF signed with Helsinki-based rising independent record label Rolling Records.

"Shadowcast" is the first fruit of the new collaboration with Rolling Records, and a clear indication that Dead Shape Figure is in the best shape of their career.

Stay tuned for updates.

(Photo - Tero Sulkakoski)