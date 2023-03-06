DEADWOLFF Announce New Album Heavy Rock N' Roll, Release "Walking On Nails" Single

A song about fast city nights and fast city love, "Walking On Nails" is a heavy rock tune that will leave you singing along time and time again. The track is the third and final single from Deadwolff's upcoming album Heavy Rock N' Roll and is officially out now via Golden Robot Records.

Stream / buy "Walking On Nails" here.

Toronto's own Deadwolff hits hard and heavy with their first full length album, Heavy Rock N' Roll, set to release March 31. It’s straight to the point, raw, rough and ready. It encompasses subject matter that hits deep, but is all the while an excellent album to bang your head to, shake your fist, and crush some beers with your buddies.

Tracklisting:

"Heavy Rock N' Roll"

"Homeward Bound"

"Walking On Nails"

"Down To The Wire"

"Wanted Man"

"Close Call"

"Pedal To The Metal"

"Six To Midnight"

"Locked And Loaded"

"Gang Wracks"

Pre-order / add / save Heavy Rock N' Roll at this location.

To support the release of Heavy Rock N' Roll, Deadwolff have announced a fully loaded US / Canada tour, kicking off in May this year. Confimred dates are as listed:

May

8 - Outer Limits Lounge - Hamtramck, MI

9 - Liars Club - Chicago, IL

11 - Whittier - Tulsa, OK

12 - Double Wide - Dallas, TX

13 - Black Magic Social Club - Houston, TX

14 - Valhalla Tavern - Austin. TX

15 - Faust Tavern - San Antonio, TX

17 - The Edge - Tuscon, AZ

18 - The Blooze Bar - Pheonix, AZ

19 - Tower Bar - San Diego, CA

20 - Red Dwarf - Las Vegas, NV

23 - Destructive Warehouse - Fresno, CA

24 - The Knockout - San Francisco, CA

25 - Ozzy's Backyard - Sacramento, CA

26 - Shea's Tavern - Reno, NV

27 - Knucklehead - Los Angeles, CA

30 - High Water Mark - Portland, OR

31 - The Cherry Pit - Seattle, WA

June

1 - Sunny Chibas - Squamish, BC

2 - The Cambie - Vancouver, BC

3 - Kami Inn - Kamloops, BC

4 - Canmore Hotel - Canmore, AB

6 - The Palamind - Calgary, AB

7 - Starlite Room - Edmonton, AB

9 - Bulldog - Winnipeg, MB

10 - Atmos - Thunder Bay, ON