DEAF RAT Release New Single “Say Your Lies”; Lyric Video

Swedish hard rock act, Deaf Rat, has released a new single, entitled "Say Your Lies". A lyric video for the song can be found below.

Says the band: "We’re happy to say that our latest single 'Say Your Lies' is now available across all digital streaming platforms!

This is a heavy moving, hard hitting groove machine. We are super proud of it and we hope you will enjoy it too. 'Say Your Lies' dives deep into the mysterious phenomenon of sleep paralysis, a worldwide occurrence since the early 1300s, where people wake up unable to move or speak, haunted by the presence of a dark and eerie figure. Stream the song on your preferred plattform and check out the electrifying lyric video."