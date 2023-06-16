DEAF RAT Release New Single “Schizophrenic Part Of Me”

Following their debut album, Ban The Light (2019, AFM Records ) and a series of live tracks, taken of their incredible show in support of Judas Priest Live In Dalhalla, Swedish hard rock act Deaf Rat has surprised their fanbase with a brand new song.

The music video for the high-voltage banger "Schizophrenic Part Of Me" is showcasing actual studio footage of the band, who is currently working on a new EP to be released in the not so distant future.

As Deaf Rat reveal: “‘Schizophrenic Part Of Me’ is a kick ass rock n roll track, a party starter as energetic, straight forward and deadly as it can get. Be prepared to get grabbed by your neck by this venomous guitar riff, the sound and the vibe of Deaf Rat 2.0!"

Deaf Rat hails from Dalarna in Sweden, a small region with long traditions of mining, steel industry, music and a healthy dose of DIY attitude. The broad sound of Deaf Rat is built on a strong foundation of classic ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s rock packed with influences of the band member’s different personal favourites. With their massive guitar riffs and strong melodies, this is the band that fills up the cracks in the ageing concrete between old school and modern hard rock.