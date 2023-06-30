DEAR MOTHER Featuring Former DELAIN Guitarist MEREL BECHTOLD Release New "Unbreakable" Single

Dear Mother, the innovative Dutch alternative metal band, is thrilled to announce the release of their highly anticipated single, "Unbreakable". This captivating track marks the beginning of a new chapter for Dear Mother, after their successful debut album Bulletproof in 2021.

Dear Mother is the brainchild of Dutch guitarist Merel Bechtold (ex-Delain) and Czech vocalist David Pear. With "Unbreakable" they have found their new unique sound, drawing inspiration from nu-metal bands like Slipknot and In Flames. The new track features a dynamic blend of high-energy riffs, driving rhythms, and a memorable, sing-along chorus. "Unbreakable" will be the first single of their upcoming EP, expected to be released in spring 2024.

With Ruben Israel (drums), Desmond Kuijk (bass) and Ferry Duijsens (guitar) completing their just announced 5-piece line-up, Dear Mother is poised to make their mark on the alternative metal scene.

The forthcoming EP can be pre-ordered here. "Unbreakable" is available via digital platforms found here.