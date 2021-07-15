DEAR MOTHER Featuring Former DELAIN Members Launch "The Road To Bulletproof" Behind-The-Scenes Look At Debut Album

Alternative metal/rock trio Dear Mother, featuring former Delain members Joey Marin de Boer (drums) and Merel Bechtold (guitars), will release their debut album, Bulletproof, on July 16th. They have checked in with the following update:

"Sign up and join the Road To Bulletproof (for free)!

Spend seven days with us on the ultimate road-trip and discover the story of Bulletproof. On top of that you’ll get a lot of exclusive stuff; like a free download of 'Wildfire', a track that’s NOT on the album.

Your free ticket includes these special destinations:

Day 1: Meadow of Rock

Day 2: The House of the Mantis

Day 3: Dear Mother headquarters

Day 4: Tabasco Palace

Day 5: The Old Castle

Day 6: The Market-place

Day 7: The Pub

Join the 7-day road trip and enjoy the best behind the scenes experience. On the Road To Bulletproof you will get:

– Download 'Wildfire' a track that just didn’t make the album…

– Meeting Joey, David and Merel

– All our personal stories and how this album became Bulletproof

– Meeting the rest of the team: Frank and Mantis Audio

– Silly and embarrassing moments

– A hidden secret

Go to this location to sign up for free."

Dear Mother recently released their fourth single, "Invincible". Check out the official video below.

The album is available for pre-order here.

The tracklist is as follows:

"Vertigo"

"Means To No War"

"12 Years In Exile"

"The Ones Below"

"An Eye For An Eye"

"A Soul For Hire"

"Symbiose"

"Satellite"

"Fade In"

"Heart"

"Invincible"

"Palace"

Dear Mother is:

David Pear Hruska - vocals

Merel Bechtold - guitars

Joey Marin de Boer - drums