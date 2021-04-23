DEAR MOTHER Featuring Former DELAIN Members Release Fourth Single / Video "Invincible"

Alternative metal/rock trio Dear Mother, featuring former Delain members Joey Marin de Boer (drums) and Merel Bechtold (guitars), have released their fourth official single, "Invincible". Check out the official video below.

Dear Mother's forthcoming debut album is entitled Bulletproof. It will be released on July 16th. It is available for pre-order here.

The tracklist is as follows:

"Vertigo"

"Means To No War"

"12 Years In Exile"

"The Ones Below"

"An Eye For An Eye"

"A Soul For Hire"

"Symbiose"

"Satellite"

"Fade In"

"Heart"

"Invincible"

"Palace"

Dear Mother is:

David Pear Hruska - vocals

Merel Bechtold - guitars

Joey Marin de Boer - drums