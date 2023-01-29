DEAR MOTHER Re-Record "Heart" From Debut Album With Former STREAM OF PASSION Vocalist MARCELA BOVIO

Alternative metal / rock duo Dear Mother, featuring former Delain guitarist Merel Bechtold, released their debut album, Bulletproof in July 2021. They have re-recorded the track "Heart", which no features former Stream Of Passion vocalist Marcela Bovio. Check it out below.

The song is now available on all streaming platforms.

"Marcela Bovio, the absolute badass she is, sang with us on stage at our last show (thanks again Bibelot Poppodium) and it went so well we decided to re-release Heart as a single!"

Pick up physical copies of the new "Heart" single here.

The tracklist is as follows:

"Vertigo"

"Means To No War"

"12 Years In Exile"

"The Ones Below"

"An Eye For An Eye"

"A Soul For Hire"

"Symbiose"

"Satellite"

"Fade In"

"Heart"

"Invincible"

"Palace"

