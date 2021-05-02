DEATH ANGEL Announces The Bastard Tracks Livestream Concert

Airing worldwide on Saturday, May 29th at 3:00pm PT / 6:00pm ET, from The Great American Music Hall in San Francisco, California, Death Angel will perform a livestream concert titled, The Bastard Tracks.

"Join us for the concert experience of the year," says Death Angel. "We’re digging deep into our catalog to perform older favorites, newer classics and songs that have never been performed live before. You’ll hear the stories behind the songs, and get a glimpse into the collective minds and souls of Death Angel."

General Admission, as well as Mosh Pit Bundle and VIP Access tickets, priced at $20, $60, and $80 each respectively (plus taxes and service charges) are available now at this location. This is a broadcast event. You can watch from any device, and from anywhere with your pay-per-view virtual ticket.