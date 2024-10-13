DEATH ANGEL Celebrate The Art Of Dying 20th Anniversary; Vinyl Re-Issue Available For Pre-Order

Bay Area bashers, Death Angel, have checked in with the following update:

"Twenty years of The Art Of Dying! To celebrate, we’re releasing vinyl re-issues of our comeback album - now available for pre-order here."

The Art of Dying is Death Angel's fourth studio album, released on May 4, 2004. It was the band's first album with original material in 14 years since 1990's Act III. The album reached #50 on the Billboard Top Independent Albums chart in 2004

Street date for the re-issue is December 6th. It will be released via Nuclear Blast.

Tracklist:

Side A

"Thrown To The Wolves"

"5 Steps Of Freedom"

"Thicker Than Blood"

"The Devil Incarnate"

Side B

"Famine"

"Prophecy"

"No"

"Spirit"

Side C

"Land Of Blood"

"Never Me"

"Word To The Wise"

Liine-up:

Mark Osegueda – lead vocals

Rob Cavestany – lead guitar, lead vocals on "Word To The Wise"

Ted Aguilar – rhythm guitar

Dennis Pepa – bass, lead vocals on "Land Of Blood"

Andy Galeon – drums, lead vocals on "Spirit"