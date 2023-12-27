DEATH ANGEL - Complete Livestream Footage Of 8th Annual X-Mas Shows In San Francisco Available Until December 30th
Bay Area thrash legends, Death Angel, returned to the stage for their 8th Annual X-Mas Shows with special guest Forbidden, and openers Frolic and Tornadic at The Great American Music Hall in San Francisco, CA on December 21 and 22.
Both shows were livestreamed - hosted by Toronto rocker Danko Jones - and are now available for rewatch until December 30th. Go to the band's official website at www.deathangel.us to check them out.
Fan-filmed video from the December 22nd show can be veiwed below.
Setlist:
"The Ultra-Violence / Thrashers"
"Voracious Souls"
"Truce"
"Relentless Revolution"
"Buried Alive"
"Execution - Don't Save Me"
"Immortal Behated"
"The Moth"
"Humanicide"
"Blue Christmas" (Elvis Presley)
"Help!" (The Beatles)
"Disturbing the Peace"
"Bored"
"Kill As One"