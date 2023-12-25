DEATH ANGEL - Fan-Filmed Video From 8th Annual X-Mas Show In San Francisco Streaming

Bay Area thrash legends, Death Angel, returned to the stage for their 8th Annual X-Mas Shows with special guest Forbidden, and openers Frolic and Tornadic at The Great American Music Hall in San Francisco, CA on December 21 and 22. Fan-filmed video from the December 22nd show can be veiwed below.

Setlist:

"The Ultra-Violence / Thrashers"

"Voracious Souls"

"Truce"

"Relentless Revolution"

"Buried Alive"

"Execution - Don't Save Me"

"Immortal Behated"

"The Moth"

"Humanicide"

"Blue Christmas" (Elvis Presley)

"Help!" (The Beatles)

"Disturbing the Peace"

"Bored"

"Kill As One"