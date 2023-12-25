DEATH ANGEL - Fan-Filmed Video From 8th Annual X-Mas Show In San Francisco Streaming
December 25, 2023, 53 minutes ago
Bay Area thrash legends, Death Angel, returned to the stage for their 8th Annual X-Mas Shows with special guest Forbidden, and openers Frolic and Tornadic at The Great American Music Hall in San Francisco, CA on December 21 and 22. Fan-filmed video from the December 22nd show can be veiwed below.
Setlist:
"The Ultra-Violence / Thrashers"
"Voracious Souls"
"Truce"
"Relentless Revolution"
"Buried Alive"
"Execution - Don't Save Me"
"Immortal Behated"
"The Moth"
"Humanicide"
"Blue Christmas" (Elvis Presley)
"Help!" (The Beatles)
"Disturbing the Peace"
"Bored"
"Kill As One"