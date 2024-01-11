DEATH ANGEL Guitarist ROB CAVESTANY Reveals "The First Time I Heard METALLICA"

EMG artist Rob Cavestany of Death Angel remembers hearing Metallica for the first time! In the video below, Rob also shared some great stories about meeting Metallica, opening for them, and having the band take the young Death Angel under their wing.

In live news, Death Angel will be touring Latin America later this year. Confirmed dates are as follows:

April

8 - Santiago, Chile

10 - Bogotá, Colombia

12 - Guadalajara, Mexico

14 - Monterrey, Mexico

19 - The Metal Fest - Ecuador Quito, Ecuador

21 - Dyn, Argentina (with Sepultura)

23 - Montevideo, Uruguay (with Anthrax)

28 - Summer Breeze - São Paulo, Brazil