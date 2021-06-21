DEATH ANGEL Guitarist TED AGUILAR Talks FORBIDDEN Debut Album With Guitarist CRAIG LOCIERO And Bassist MATT CAMACHO (Video)

On the latest installment of Aive & Streaming, Death Angel guitarist Ted Aguilar talks with guitarist Craig Lociero and bassist Matt Camacho about the Forbidden debut album, Forbidden Evil, released in 1988. Check out the chat below.

The title Forbidden Evil refers to the band's original name before shortening it to Forbidden in 1987. The album features future Slayer drummer Paul Bostaph, and three of the songs were co-written by Robb Flynn - who later played with Vio-lence and launched Machine Head - but he never played on the album.

Tracklist:

"Chalice of Blood"

"Off the Edge"

"Through Eyes of Glass"

"Forbidden Evil"

"March into Fire"

"Feel No Pain"

"As Good as Dead"

"Follow Me"