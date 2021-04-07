DEATH ANGEL - Limited Edition Act III Anniversary Merchandise Available This Week Only

Bay Area bashers Death Angel have checked in with the following update:

"April 10th will mark 31 years since the release of Act III. 'Seemingly Endless Time' is a very popular classic tune from this album. Let's celebrate! Post a photo with your horns up and shout out your favorite tune from Act III. Limited Edition Act III anniversary merch available online - this week only - at DeathAngelUS."

Act III is Death Angel's third studio album, released in 1990 on Geffen Records. Regarded by many critics and fans as the band's finest effort, the album was produced by famed metal producer Max Norman (Ozzy Osbourne, Megadeth, Savatage, Fates Warning and Loudness), and marked the first (and only) major label release by Death Angel. It is the final Death Angel album to feature guitarist Gus Pepa.

On tour in support of Act III in 1991, the band suffered a serious tour bus crash in which drummer Andy Galeon was critically injured. During his year-long recovery, singer Mark Osegueda left the band, effectively ending Death Angel and making Act III their last proper studio album for more than a decade. They returned in 2004 with The Art Of Dying.

Tracklist:

"Seemingly Endless Time"

"Stop"

"Veil of Deception"

"The Organization"

"Discontinued"

"A Room with a View"

"Stagnant"

"EX-TC"

"Disturbing the Peace"

"Falling Asleep"

Act III line-up:

Mark Osegueda – lead vocals

Rob Cavestany – lead guitar, backing vocals

Gus Pepa – rhythm guitar

Dennis Pepa – bass (backing vocals on "A Room With A View")

Andy Galeon – drums, backing vocals