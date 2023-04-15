DEATH ANGEL Performs Live At Wacken Open Air 2022; Pro-Shot Video Streaming

Wacken TV has shared footage of Bay Area thrashers Death Angel performing on the Louder Stage at wacken Open Air 2022. Check out pro-shot video of the band tearing through "The Ultra-Violence / Mistress", "The Moth" and "Thrashers" below.

Testament, Exodus and Death Angel launched The Bay Strikes Back tour together in 2020 with a European tour, which was followed by two US runs. Now, they will bring the tour to Japan in September 2023.

Testament: "Attention Testament fans of Japan! September 23rd and 24th we will be playing at Zepp DiverCity in Tokyo, Japan!"

Exodus: "We are hella excited to announce our return to Japan! The Beatings Will Continue in the land of the rising sun on September 23rd and 24th at Zepp DiverCity in Tokyo. This time with our brothers, Death Angel and Testament."

Death Angel: "The Bay Strikes Back shall descend upon the land of the rising sun on September 23rd and 24th at Zepp DiverCity in Tokyo.We cannot wait to be back! This time with our brothers Exodus and Testament will be special."