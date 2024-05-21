DEATH ANGEL's TED AGUILAR Discusses His ESP Guitars Signature Series; Video

ESP Guitars has released the video below, along with the following introduction...

"The LTD TED-EC is the latest addition to the Ted Aguilar Signature Series. In this video, the iconic guitarist from thrash metal titans Death Angel explains all of the choices that went into this remarkable guitar, including its black-and-white color scheme, the selection of its EMG 81 and EMG 60 active pickup set, the advantage of a recessed bridge, the feel of the thin U-shaped neck, and his own long history as an ESP artist."

Death Angel recently announced their collaboration with Heavys Headphones.

Said the band: "Surprise, WE'RE back again! Death Angel and Heavys Headphones! We teamed up with Heavys Headphones to bring you these custom designed "The Evil Divide" Shells Edition."

Shells are interchangeable and designs are available in limited quantities. Collect multiple Shells to style & personalize your Heavys Headphones while supporting your favorite artists.

Shells Only includes:

Two Death Angel Limited Edition Shells

* Shells are swappable & snap on the external side of the ear cup

Shells + Headphone Bundle includes:

- Heavys H1H Headphones

- 2 Death Angel Limited Edition Shells

- 2 Heavys Original Shells

- AUX Cable

- USB-C Charging Cable

- FREE Premium Hard-Shell Travel Case

Headphones Product Details:

- World’s first headphones built for Metalheads

- 8 Drivers with patented placement creating optimal sound fields & frequency range coverage

- Immerse in a Concert-like sound & feeling

- 5 microphones

- 50 hours of battery life

- Bluetooth 5.1 plus a wired option

- HellBlocker™ active noise cancellation

- Transparent mode for speaking

- Designed for comfort

