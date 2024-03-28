DEATH ANGEL Teams Up With Heavys Headphones For "The Evil Divide" Shells Edition

Bay Area thrash legends, Death Angel, have announced their collaboration with Heavys Headphones.

Says the band: "Surprise, WE'RE back again! Death Angel and Heavys Headphones! We teamed up with Heavys Headphones to bring you these custom designed "The Evil Divide" Shells Edition."

Shells are interchangeable and designs are available in limited quantities. Collect multiple Shells to style & personalize your Heavys Headphones while supporting your favorite artists.

Shells Only includes:

Two Death Angel Limited Edition Shells

* Shells are swappable & snap on the external side of the ear cup

Shells + Headphone Bundle includes:

- Heavys H1H Headphones

- 2 Death Angel Limited Edition Shells

- 2 Heavys Original Shells

- AUX Cable

- USB-C Charging Cable

- FREE Premium Hard-Shell Travel Case

Headphones Product Details:

- World’s first headphones built for Metalheads

- 8 Drivers with patented placement creating optimal sound fields & frequency range coverage

- Immerse in a Concert-like sound & feeling

- 5 microphones

- 50 hours of battery life

- Bluetooth 5.1 plus a wired option

- HellBlocker™ active noise cancellation

- Transparent mode for speaking

- Designed for comfort

Shop here.

(Photo - Stephanie Cabral)