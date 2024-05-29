DEATH ANGEL - "We’re Extremely Excited To Be Joining W.A.S.P. On Their Upcoming North American Tour"
May 29, 2024, 31 minutes ago
Bay Area thrash legends, Death Angel, have announced a fall/winter tour with LA heavy metal icons, W.A.S.P. The tour will kick off October 26 in San Luis Obispo, CA and will wrap December 14 in Los Angeles, CA. Ticket pre-sales start tomorrow with public on-sales taking place on Friday.
Commenting on the tour, the band says: "We’re extremely excited to be joining W.A.S.P. on their upcoming North American tour on which they will be playing their legendary and incredible debut album in its entirety!
"It was an honor to be asked and we plan on showing our appreciation by delivering a vicious set of our style of Bay Area thrash to the crowds night after night to get them fired up to witness one of the originators of controversial and shocking metal playing the above mentioned classic record in it’s entirety!
"Rounding out the bill will be Unto Others. This is a show and tour not to be missed! Be there to experience to the nightly insanity! See you on the road!"
Purchase tickets here.
Death Angel dates with W.A.S.P.:
October
28 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
29 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre
30 - Vancouver, BC - The Vogue Theater
November
1 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre
2 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
3 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
4 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
5 - Denver, CO - The Paramount Theater
7 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore
8 - St. Charles, IL - Acadia Theater
9 - St. Charles, IL - Acadia Theater
10 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak
11 - Toronto, ON - History
13 - Montreal, QC - M Telus
14 - Quebec City, QC - Theater Capitole
15 - Boston, MA - The Orpheum
16 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom
17 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
19 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora
20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
21 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater
22 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
23 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
24 - Orlando, FL - Plaza Live
26 - Nashville, TN - The Ryman Auditorium
27 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
29 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
30 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theater
December
1 - Dallas, TX - The Factory
3 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall
4 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion
6 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel
7 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee
9 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theater
10 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
11 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort
12 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl
(Photo - Stephanie Cabral)