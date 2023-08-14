DEATH CULT Feat. IAN ASTBURY, BILLY DUFFY Celebrate 40 Year History With Single US Date, UK & Ireland Tour

Death Cult returns. The storied post-punk progenitor to The Cult returns for a sole US performance on October 23 at The Theatre at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles.

The evening, while centered around Death Cult and their eponymous EPs, will boast a setlist that spans the three phases of the band, from Southern Death Cult, to Death Cult, and The Cult’s first two albums: Dreamtime (1984) and Love (1985).

Ian Astbury and Billy Duffy follow the Los Angeles outing with a UK trek featuring the same, remarkable celebration of The Cult’s origins.

Tickets for all dates are on-sale this Friday, August 18 at 10 AM, local time. Check for local pre-sale options.

Tour dates:

October

23 - Los Angeles, CA - The Theatre at The Ace Hotel

November

6 - Belfast, Ireland - Telegraph

7 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Olympia

9 - Sheffield, England - Foundry

10 - Liverpool, England - Guild of Students

12 - Glasgow, Scotland - Barrowland

13 - Nottingham, England - Rock City

14 - Birmingham, England - O2 Institute

16 - Bournemouth, England - O2 Academy

17 - Norwich, England - UEA

18 - Manchester, England - Albert Hall

20 - London, England - Brixton Electric

21 - London, England - Brixton Electric

Southern Death Cult formed in 1981, releasing their sole, self-titled album posthumously in 1983. That same year, Death Cult formed, with Astbury joining forces with Duffy for a musical partnership that has endured for 40-plus years. The band released two 12-inches that same year, one being the Death Cult EP, which were subsequently combined and released as a CD. Death Cult is a vital transmission from the generation of Shamanic post-punk gothic futurists.

Death Cult became The Cult in 1984. Releasing Dreamtime that same year and going on to experience a career that has seen the release of 11 full-length albums, as well as numerous international and US gold and platinum certifications.