DEATH DEALER UNION Debut New Single "The Integument"; Music Video Streaming

West coast-based metal unit Death Dealer Union - featuring Elena Cataraga (aka Lena Scissorhands of modern metal leaders Infected Rain) - recently announced the upcoming release of their debut album, entitled Initiation, out September 22 via Napalm Records. Not only does Initiation offer fans the chance to witness Cataraga’s alter ego on raw display, it introduces the band as an intriguing force to be reckoned with.

Out today and following charging metal banger "The Vow Of Silence", second single "The Integument" turns the pace all the way up with traditional power metal flavor before transforming into a ghostly, hypnotizing soundscape. To add to the fiery energy of the track, the sizzling music video features heavy metal dance troupe Cherry Bombs.

Death Dealer Union says: "We are proud to present to the world and our fans 'The Integument'! A mix of old-school thrash, power and modern metal, 'The Integument' delivers an upbeat vibe with a positive message. Thanks to the amazing Cherry Bombs and Alicia Taylor for lending their unmatched talents to our visual spectacle!"

In 2019, metal musicians CC McKenna (drums) and Doug Weiand (lead guitars) set forth on a dark musical path - aligning diverse metal influences with otherworldly channelings of alchemy, the occult and all things esoteric. Little did they know, the final ingredient of their impending amalgamation was on the horizon, set to emerge as Death Dealer Union.

After meeting acclaimed frontwoman Elena Cataraga, a musical pact was instantly formed - propelling the band into the studio with producer Valentin Voluta (also recognized for his work with Infected Rain). Now, with two new members - Hunter Havok (rhythm and lead guitars) and Jonny Heinz (bass) - in tow, the band is set to unleash their very first sacrificial offering to the masses, Initiation. The album brings forth the huge sound and exciting visuals fans experienced with the band’s debut offerings, plus an entire new trove of musical and lyrical elements. While no track is the replicant of another, they all weave a common thread of compelling essence that will have listeners clamoring to heed the word of Death Dealer Union.

Initiation kicks off with its instrumental title track, droning deeply into electronic flourishes and spine-tingling organs. The track flows into first album single “The Vow of Silence” - a fast-paced burner featuring aggressive verses and a catchy chorus that fully showcases the album’s immense production, once again helmed by Valentin Voluta. “Ill Fated” juxtaposes 80s-influenced clean guitars and sinister metallic riffs as Elena Cataraga displays her dynamic trademark vocal delivery and introspective wordplay, while later, “The Integument” - which features a sizzling music video accented by heavy metal dance troupe Cherry Bombs - turns the pace all the way up with traditional power metal flavor before transforming into a ghostly, hypnotizing soundscape. Tracks such as “Ekphrasis” and “Mythos” - the latter boasting one of the album’s most heart-stopping guitar solos - are rife with chunky 90s heavy metal and even nu-metal-inspired riffage. “The Big Blue”, “Back To Me”, “The Downfall” and “Anew” dance with metal styles ranging from symphonic power to progressive, showcasing the band’s diverse macrocosm of musical skill, before potent, heavy ballad “Love Me When I’m Ugly” provides heartfelt lyrics and melodies. Initiation ends with “Beyond Heaven”, an opus of expansive harmonies and eerie embellishments, closing the album with its most theatrical cut.

Initiation will be available in the following formats:

- 1CD Digipak

- 2LP Gatefold Purple - available only via Napalm Records Mail Order and Death Dealer Union, limited to 300

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Initiation tracklisting:

"Initiation"

"The Vow Of Silence"

"Ill Fated"

"Ekphrasis"

"The Integument"

"Mythos"

"The Big Blue"

"Back To Me"

"The Downfall"

" Love Me When I'm Ugly"

"Anew"

"Beyond Heaven"

"The Vow Of Silence" behind the scenes:

"The Vow Of Silence" video:

Death Dealer Union is:

Elena Cataraga - Vocals

CC McKenna - Percussion

Doug Weiand - Lead Guitars

Hunter Havok - Rhythm & Lead Guitars

Jonny Heinz - Bass

(Photo - Jeremy Saffer)