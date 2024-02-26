DEATH DEALER UNION Premier "Beyond Heaven" Music Video
February 26, 2024, 12 minutes ago
West coast-based metal unit Death Dealer Union - featuring Elena Cataraga (aka Lena Scissorhands of modern metal leaders Infected Rain) - release their debut album, Initiation, last September via Napalm Records. Today, the band share the video for "Beyond Heaven". Check it out below:
Initiation is available in the following formats:
- 1CD Digipak
- 2LP Gatefold Purple - available only via Napalm Records Mail Order and Death Dealer Union, limited to 300
- Digital Album
Initiation tracklisting:
"Initiation"
"The Vow Of Silence"
"Ill Fated"
"Ekphrasis"
"The Integument"
"Mythos"
"The Big Blue"
"Back To Me"
"The Downfall"
" Love Me When I'm Ugly"
"Anew"
"Beyond Heaven"
"Ill Fated" video:
"The Integument" video:
"The Vow Of Silence" behind the scenes:
"The Vow Of Silence" video:
Death Dealer Union is:
Elena Cataraga - Vocals
CC McKenna - Percussion
Doug Weiand - Lead Guitars
Hunter Havok - Rhythm & Lead Guitars
Jonny Heinz - Bass
(Photo - Jeremy Saffer)