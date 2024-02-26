DEATH DEALER UNION Premier "Beyond Heaven" Music Video

West coast-based metal unit Death Dealer Union - featuring Elena Cataraga (aka Lena Scissorhands of modern metal leaders Infected Rain) - release their debut album, Initiation, last September via Napalm Records. Today, the band share the video for "Beyond Heaven". Check it out below:

Initiation is available in the following formats:

- 1CD Digipak

- 2LP Gatefold Purple - available only via Napalm Records Mail Order and Death Dealer Union, limited to 300

- Digital Album

Order here.

Initiation tracklisting:

"Initiation"

"The Vow Of Silence"

"Ill Fated"

"Ekphrasis"

"The Integument"

"Mythos"

"The Big Blue"

"Back To Me"

"The Downfall"

" Love Me When I'm Ugly"

"Anew"

"Beyond Heaven"

"Ill Fated" video:

"The Integument" video:

"The Vow Of Silence" behind the scenes:

"The Vow Of Silence" video:

Death Dealer Union is:

Elena Cataraga - Vocals

CC McKenna - Percussion

Doug Weiand - Lead Guitars

Hunter Havok - Rhythm & Lead Guitars

Jonny Heinz - Bass

(Photo - Jeremy Saffer)