DEATH Legend CHUCK SCHULDINER - B.C. Rich To Release Two "Chuck Schuldiner Stealth" Guitars

B.C. Rich has announced the Chuck Schuldiner Stealth, stating: "Down to every detail we have taken great care in creating this guitar that proudly represent Chuck's legacy and indelible mark on guitarists and the death metal genre. Chuck played several B.C. Rich models throughout his groundbreaking and meaningful career. The most recognizable had to be his black single pickup, neck through Stealth. In purposeful style, Chuck laid down many creative and ferocious riffs on his B.C. Richs that launched him into metal icon status."

