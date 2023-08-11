“Death Metal” Horror Movie Premiers On TubiTV
The heavy metal horror film, "Death Metal", is now available on TubiTV. Death Metal was released on Blu-ray (Region Free) on May 30. Watch a video trailer below, and order the film here.
The next public screening of “Death Metal” will be as a double-feature with After Party Massacre (made by Incantation’s Kyle Severn) at No Class in Cleveland on September 10.
Synopsis: A death metal band is on its last legs after a disastrous European tour and is about to be dropped by their label. Hiring a legendary producer from the Norwegian black metal scene, the band sets out to record their latest album in a remote farmhouse outfitted with top-of-the-line gear. Ivan, the lead guitarist, plans to record The Devil’s Concerto, a piece of music he brought back from Europe that – according to myth – drives audiences mad. What the band didn’t expect was that the myth was true, and they must now survive the curse that’s been unleashed.