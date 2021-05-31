DEATH PERCEPTION Launch "Bleed To Death" Lyric Video

Canadian metal combo Death Perception has released the lyric video for "Bleed To Death", a track taken from their upcoming album Ashes, due for digital release on June 18th via Wormholedeath.

Ashes artwork and tracklisting are as follows; pre-save / pre-order your copy now at this location.

"Bleed To Death"

"Scars Over Skin"

"In Plain Sight"

"No Tears For The Dead"

"Crimson Darkness"

"The Kill"

"Wars"

"Vermin"

"Final Breath"

"Ashes To Mourn"

Album teaser: