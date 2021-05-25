DEATH PERCEPTION Sign To Wormholedeath; Ashes Album Available In June (Teaser Video)

Ontario-based modern death/thrash metal combo, Death Perception, have signed a deal with Wormholedeath for the release of their album, Ashes, out on June 18 worldwide. Details and a teaser video can be found below.

Says the band's Nathan Fraser: “The five of us at Death Perception are very pleased to be joining Wormholedeath. Wormholedeath is the perfect partnership for us. They have an incredible roster of death metal and black metal, including our own brother-band, Cuba’s “Mephisto”. Wormholedeath will be releasing our new album Ashes and we are excited to share it with everyone. This album has been the culmination of hard work and perseverance. There are some new elements to our album’s ten tracks, featuring some first appearances. Brian Lewis’ songwriting on the track 'Scars Over Skin'; Dana Bowman’s vocals on 'Bleed To Death'; and it’s the band first time working with Recording Engineer Steve Haines. This album promises to bash you with heavy songs, and also draw you in with intriguing lyrical messages and evolving soundscapes. Its our best work yet and I hope you will agree."

Tracklisting:

"Bleed To Death"

"Scars Over Skin"

"In Plain Sight"

"No Tears For The Dead"

"Crimson Darkness"

"The Kill"

"Wars"

"Vermin"

"Final Breath"

"Ashes To Mourn"

Album teaser: