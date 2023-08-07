DEATH – Relapse To Reissue 1992 Compilation Fate: The Best Of Death On Vinyl

Relapse Records will reissue 1992’s Fate: The Best Of Death compilation on red and white merge with black, cyan blue, and royal blue splatter.

Fate contains songs from Death's legendary first four albums Scream Bloody Gore, Leprosy, Spiritual Healing and Human. Available again for the first time since the original 1992 release. Release is set for October 13, 2023 – preorder at relapse.com.

Tracklisting:

“Zombie Ritual”

“Together As One”

“Open Casket”

“Spiritual Healing”

“Mutilation”

“Suicide Machine”

“Altering The Future”

“Baptized In Blood”

“Left To Die”

“Pull The Plug”