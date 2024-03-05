DEATH - Special Edition Represses With Ltd. Edition Deluxe Silver Foil Laminated Jackets And Brand New Vinyl Colors Due In April

Relapse Records has announced the April 12 release of Special Edition Foil Jacket reissues of six titles from legendary American death metal band, Death.

The special edition represses come with limited edition deluxe silver foil laminated jackets pressed on custom tri color merge with splatter.

The following titles will be available:

Scream Bloody Gore

Leprosy

Spiritual Healing

Human

Individual Thought Patterns

The Sound Of Perseverance (2XLP)

Pre-order here, and watch a video trailer below: