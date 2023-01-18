DEATH Tribute DEATH TO ALL Feat. GENE HOGLAN, STEVE DI GIORGIO Announce North American Tour With SUFFOCATION And NUKEM

Death To All (DTA) will embark on a North American tour in March. Support comes from Suffocation and Nukem. The band will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of the classic Death album, Individual Thought Patterns. The trek launches March 2 in Seattle, Washington and wraps up on April 1 in Denver, Colorado.

Death to All operates as a tribute band to the original Death, which dissolved in 2001 following the passing of the group’s founder and frontman Chuck Schuldiner. The backbone of Death To All is singer/guitarist Max Phelps (Obscura, ex-Cynic), drummer Gene Hoglan (Dark Angel, Testament), bass beast Steve Di Giogio (Testament, Sadus) and Bobby Koelble (Death). Death to All is a unique opportunity for a new generation of metalheads to experience the genius of Death and Chuck Schuldiner first-hand.

Tour dates:

March

2 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

4 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

6 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

8 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

9 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

11 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

12 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile Theater

14 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

15 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live

16 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

17 - New Orleans, LA - The House Of Blues

18 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

19 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

21 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

22 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Sound Stage

23 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

25 - Boston, MA - The Middle East

26 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

27 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

28 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

29 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues

30 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

April

1 - Denver, CO - The Summit Music Hall