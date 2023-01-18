DEATH Tribute DEATH TO ALL Feat. GENE HOGLAN, STEVE DI GIORGIO Announce North American Tour With SUFFOCATION And NUKEM
January 18, 2023, 10 minutes ago
Death To All (DTA) will embark on a North American tour in March. Support comes from Suffocation and Nukem. The band will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of the classic Death album, Individual Thought Patterns. The trek launches March 2 in Seattle, Washington and wraps up on April 1 in Denver, Colorado.
Death to All operates as a tribute band to the original Death, which dissolved in 2001 following the passing of the group’s founder and frontman Chuck Schuldiner. The backbone of Death To All is singer/guitarist Max Phelps (Obscura, ex-Cynic), drummer Gene Hoglan (Dark Angel, Testament), bass beast Steve Di Giogio (Testament, Sadus) and Bobby Koelble (Death). Death to All is a unique opportunity for a new generation of metalheads to experience the genius of Death and Chuck Schuldiner first-hand.
Tour dates:
March
2 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
4 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
6 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post
8 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco
9 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
11 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
12 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile Theater
14 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live
15 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live
16 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
17 - New Orleans, LA - The House Of Blues
18 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
19 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
21 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819
22 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Sound Stage
23 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
25 - Boston, MA - The Middle East
26 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre
27 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House
28 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop
29 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues
30 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre
April
1 - Denver, CO - The Summit Music Hall