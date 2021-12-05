DEATH - Upcoming CHUCK SCHULDINER Tribute Show To Be Livestreamed Worldwide

It was announced in October that former Death members James Murphy (guitars) and Terry Butler (bass) will perform two shows to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the passing of the band's mastermind, Chuck Schuldiner. They will play as Living Monstrosity with Gruesome drummer Gus Rios and Exhumed / Gruesome frontman Matt Harvey with two special shows in Tampa, FL this December, performing the 1990 Death classic, Spiritual Healing, in its entirety.

Former Death members Bobby Koelble (guitar), Steve DiGiorgio (bass), and Kelly Conlon (bass) were added to the bill and will perform as Symbolic. They will perform songs from Human (1991), Individual Thought Patterns (1993), Symbolic (1995) and The Sound Of Perseverance (1998).

The shows will take place on December 11th and 12th at The Brass Mug in Tampa, FL. The December 12th show will be livestreamed.

Find additional information on the event page on Facebook.