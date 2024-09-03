DEATHFIEND Share Lyric Video For "Relive The Torment" Feat. NAPALM DEATH Vocalist MARK "BARNEY" GREENWAY

UK-based blackened death metal band, Deathfiend, has dropped the lyric video for “Relive The Torment". The track, featuring Mark “Barney” Greenway from Napalm Death, is included in the band’s new Dark Rising EP, out on September 20 via Gruesome Records.

Watch the lyric video below, and pre-order the Dark Rising EP here.

Dark, heavy and monolithic, “Relive The Torment“ rails against a world that wants to keep humans enslaved by fear and hysteria. Lyrically speaking, Deathfiend often looks at the dualistic binary nature of mankind, our belief systems and often dwells on what it is to be human and where we fit into this world and the cosmos itself. Sometimes the band’s songs reflect our anger and frustration, but often a nihilistic sense of joy.

Deathfiend is a primal blackened death metal band from Birmingham, UK, formed in 2019 by John Pickering, founding member of Crust legends Doom, Sore Throat, Cain, Rainbow Grave and Police Bastard, along with drummer Andrea Pisu & Rick Farn on bass guitar.

The crushing debut album, Beyond Life, was released on CD (Gruesome Records) and cassette in November 2022, followed shortly by a vinyl release via Phobia Records and was highly acclaimed worldwide by fans of early death and black metal, hardcore, crust, sludge, doom and everything in between. The band mixes heavy dirty old-school riffs with neck breaking, fast rhythms and eerie psychedelic soundscapes.

Primarily influenced by the classic early death metal of Celtic Frost, Slaughter and Unleashed, but diving also into sub-genres like noise, experimental music and space rock, the band fuse pounding old-school simplicity and ferocity with hypnotic slow sections, steeped in layers of pedal driven noise and effects. Deathfiend is influenced by all the bands the guys loved and listened to when they were teens, during the tape trading era of the ‘80s and early ‘90s, before things become overly digitized, when bands released raw sounding demo tapes, which often had quite odd production, sounds and atmospheres.

Deathfiend aims to create something that harks back to the days of demo culture and underground metal with the emphasis on simplicity and heaviness, but also taking inspiration from hardcore, crust/punk and bands like Bathory, Motörhead, Amebix, Sacrilege etc. They want to take things back to the source, where you can feel the raw energy pouring out your ears.

Dark Rising was recorded by A. Pisu, mixed & mastered by Carlo Altobelli at Toxic Basement Studio (Italy). Band photos by Dee Smith.

Tracklisting:

"Plague Race"

"Outliers"

"Earth Defiled"

"Dark Rising"

"Age of Mistrust"

"Relive The Torment" (feat. Mark “Barney” Greenway)

"Watch Them Crawl"

"Forget Mankind Desecration Ritual"

"Embrace The Flame"

"Relive The Torment" lyric video:

Deathfiend is:

John Pickering - Vocals, Guitars, Synth

Rick Farn - Bass, Vocals

Andrea Pisu - Drums

Mark “Barney” Greenway - Guest Vocals on “Relive The Torment”

(Photo - Dee Smith)