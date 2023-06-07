DEATHGRAVE Announce July Pacific Northwest Tour

Following their support run with Necrot and Mortiferum last month, West Coast deathgrind practitioners Deathgrave have announced a Pacific Northwest headlining tour. The six-date journey begins July 6 in Olympia, Washington and runs through July 11th in Sacramento, California.

Comments guitarist Greg Wilkinson, “Shoutout to Necrot and Mortiferum for a savage time in May. In July Deathgrave will continue to rip through the fabric of time as we rampage It's Only Midnight in the great Pacific Northwest. We look forward to catching up with you freaks on the other side.”

Tickets are on sale now.

Dates:

July

6 – Olympia, WA – Crypt Bar

7 – Seattle, WA – Lucky Liquor

8 – Portland, OR – High Water Mark

9 – Bend, OR – Silvermoon Brewing

10 – Eugene, OR – John Henry’s

11 – Sacramento, CA – Café Colonial

Deathgrave will be touring in support of their It’s Only Midnight full-length, released in April via Tankcrimes.

Comprised of longtime scene veterans, Deathgrave is guitarist Greg Wilkinson (Autopsy, Brainoil, ex-Laudanum, ex-Graves At Sea), bassist Fern Alberts (Amber Asylum, ex-Bird, ex-Ringwurm), vocalist Andre Cornejo (ex-Cyanic, ex-Bird, ex-Casket Blaster), and drummer Clint Zane (Owl, Hazzards Cure, ex-Isotope) who joined the band in 2018.

(Photo - Myron Fung)