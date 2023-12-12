DEATHLESS LEGACY Issues Music Video For TYPE O NEGATIVE Cover “Christian Woman”

The Deathless Legacy video for “Christian Woman” (directed by Frater Orion) by Type O Negative marks the 30th anniversary of Bloody Kisses and celebrates the memory of Peter Steele, one of the biggest influences of the band.

“Christian Woman” will be included in the special double CD reissue of Rituals Of Black Magic, to be released on January 12. Preorder/save here.

Rituals Of Black Magic is the fourth Deathless Legacy studio album, originally released by Scarlet Records in 2018.

Tracklisting:

“The Grimoire”

“Rituals Of Black Magic”

“Abyss”

“Vigor Mortis”

“Bloodbath”

“I Summon The Spirits”

“Homunculus”

“Ars Goetia”

“Hex”

“Read The Bones”

“Litch”

“Haruspex”

“Dominus Inferi”

“Christian Woman” (Type O Negative cover)

“Rituals Of Black Magic” (live)

“Dominus Inferi” (piano version)

“Christian Woman” video: