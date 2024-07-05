DEATHLESS LEGACY To Release Limited Vinyl Edition Of Mater Larvarum Album This Month

Deathless Legacy will release the gold marbled vinyl version (300 copies) of Mater Larvarum on July 19 via Scarlet Records. Pre-order here.

Originally released in 2022 as the sixth studio album of the Italian horror metal visionaries, Mater Larvarum will be available for the first time on vinyl celebrating Deathless Legacy's unstoppable creepy march.

Mater Larvarum tracklisting:

"Ora Pro Nobis"

"Nightfall"

"Hollow"

"Fade Into The Dark"

"The Coven"

"Absolution"

"Moonless Night"

"Queen Of The Infernal Pantheon"

"Altar Of Bones"

"Run"

"Mater Larvarum"

Deathless Legacy are:

Steva - vocals

Sgt. Bones - guitar

Alex van Eden - keyboards

Deadwood Nick - bass

Frater Orion - drums

Revyla - performances

(Photo - Andrea Falaschi)