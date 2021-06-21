DEATHRIDERS Featuring Original ANTHRAX Singer NEIL TURBIN Release "Never Surrender" Single And Video

DeathRiders - featuring Neil Turbin (vocals), Jonas Hornqvist (guitar), Richard Svard (bass), Matt Thompson (drums, King Diamond), has released their debut single and video produced by King Diamond guitarist Andy La Rocque at Sonic Train Studios.

The track, "Never Surrender" is taken from the DeathRiders forthcoming debut album, The Metal Beast. Video was edited by Jimmy Kay of The Metal Voice and was shot on location at the Alamo in San Antonio, Texas and Sonic Train Studios, Varburg, Sweden.

Watch the clip below, and purchase the song here.

Neil Turbin stated, "The new song 'Never Surrender' combines power, melody, neoclassical and thrash in a way that I didn't have the opportunity to sing like I did on Fistful Of Metal and Armed And Dangerous. I can't wait for everyone to hear our new album, the album is so diverse, there are many tracks leaning on the thrash side but there are also many tracks which are melodic and technical as well. DeathRiders packs a punch with a brilliant team of high precision players."