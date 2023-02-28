DEATHSTARS Debut "Midnight Party" Music Video

Swedish industrial cult act, Deathstars, finally return with their latest sonic output, Everything Destroys You, which will be released on May 5 via Nuclear Blast Records.

The band's new single, “Midnight Party”, is out now everywhere, along with a brand new music video filmed in a club in Stockholm, along with an alternative Deathstars cover band!

Whiplasher Bernadotte comments on the song: "We wanted to it to be a kind a kind of worst slash filthy slash dark yet catchy party vibe in it, and I did some lyrics to describe how it usually turns out for us; something that was bad in a good way – bringing moral downfall up to speed, al dente. It’s about those times when you end up binge partying and don’t go to sleep for days, it’s just constantly midnight with the additional clear and present downward spiral and debauchery that eventually makes you go insane. The party that never stops until you collapse. Very different from David Lee Roth-poolpartyrock, to say the least.”

The band's first release in over eight years marks a long-awaited comeback, spotlighting everything that is Deathstars: adrenaline, bombast, sex & glam!

“The reason it’s been taking so long is that we simply wanted - and needed - a break after intense touring and so on, and on top of that the pandemic happened so tours were postponed and the release with them, so it feels fantastic to finally be able to present Everything Destroys You', says Nightmare Industries.

Listen/pre-order here.

The album will be released in the following formats:

-CD jewel case with 16-page booklet

-1LP Sleeve + A2 Poster white

-1LP Sleeve + A2 Poster splatter dark green & yellow

Tracklisting:

“This Is”

“Midnight Party”

“Anti All”

“Everything Destroys You”

“Between Volumes And Voids”

“An Atomic Prayer”

“Blood For Miles”

“The Churches Of Oil”

“The Infrahuman Masterpiece”

“Angel Of Fortune And Crime”

“This Is” video:

(Photo – Linus Bokehsius)