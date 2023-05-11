DEATHSTARS Drop "Everything Destroys You" Music Video

Swedish deathglam kings, Deathstars, released their fifth studio album, Everything Destroys You, last week via Nuclear Blast Records. Today, the band presents the video for the album’s title track, "Everything Destroys You", which is directed by Damon Zurawski, who also did the video for "Midnight Party". The video was filmed in the cold, hard surroundings of an old, abandoned slaughterhouse in Stockholm.

Whiplasher tells about the video: ”Everything Destroys You” is a video that literally destroys the band. We have killed the band in quite a few of our videos, and for those who want to see us dead once again this is another excellent opportunity to see that happen. On one hand you could see Nightmare busy behind swaying chains in the cellar, while Skinny is working on a double bass at the same time as I got electric shocks from a depraved nurse."

The album is available in the following formats:

- CD jewel case with 16-page booklet

- 1LP Sleeve + A2 Poster white

- 1LP Sleeve + A2 Poster splatter dark green & yellow

Order here.

Tracklisting:

“This Is”

“Midnight Party”

“Anti All”

“Everything Destroys You”

“Between Volumes And Voids”

“An Atomic Prayer”

“Blood For Miles”

“The Churches Of Oil”

“The Infrahuman Masterpiece”

“Angel Of Fortune And Crime”

"Angel Of Fortune And Crime" lyric video:

"Midnight Party" video:

“This Is” video:

(Photo - Linus Bokehsius)